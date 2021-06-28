Digvijaya Singh Approaches Cyber Police In Bhopal Over Clubhouse Chat Leak

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh approached the cyber police in Bhopal on Monday to complain about a Twitter handle and accusing it of circulating his distorted views on the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh in his complaint mentioned that he had taken part along with others in an online panel discussion on Clubhouse (an audio-only social media app) on May 15. The next day, a Twitter handle @LeaksClubHouse was created, and at 3am, a tweet was posted that the admin was about to circulate an edited post, said Singh.

He added that a post was shared at 4.03 am that Singh had told some Pakistanis that if the Congress returns to power, it will repeal the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former MP chief minister alleged that the said content was distorted as he had not said anything to this effect and it was circulated to malign his image which is a cognizable offence under Section 499 and Section 500 of IPC.

He even said the Twitter handle purportedly circulated the edited content which was later published in the media tarnishing his image and the act is an offence under Section 43 (A), (B), 43 (I), 66 and 77 (A).

He also underlined that the Twitter handle was started with the purpose of maligning the image of the Congress and its leaders. “The basic thing is that some persons distorted my statements and created negative atmosphere against me and I have approached cyber police,” Singh told the media outside the police station in Bhopal, adding that he has served a notice to Twitter and will do the same with Clubhouse over the chat leak issue.

Singh sought action against those guilty of editing the original chat and circulating it on the social media.

“I am requesting IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to act in the similar swift manner against those who edited the chat and who retweeted it…”

Early in the day, home minister Narottam Mishra had said Digvijaya Singh keep engaging in such acts of approaching the cyber police or SIT to remain in the spotlight.

