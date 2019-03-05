Digvijaya Singh on Sticky Wicket After Calling Pulwama Terror Attack an ‘Accident’

प्रधान मंत्री जी आपकी सरकार के कुछ मंत्री कहते हैं ३०० आतंकवादी मारे गये भाजपा अध्यक्ष कहते हैं २५० मारे हैं, योगी आदित्यनाथ कहते हैं ४०० मारे गये और आपके मंत्री SS Ahluwalia कहते एक भी नहीं मरा।और आप इस विषय में मौन हैं। देश जानना चाहता है कि इसमें झूठा कौन है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has sparked another controversy, this time for terming the Pulwama terror attack an accident. His remark comes only a few days after he questioned PM Modi over the IAF air strikes and lauded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘friendly gesture’.In a series of tweets the Congress leader on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over the events following the “Pulwama Durghatna” and the ‘conflicting’ claims made by the ruling-BJP leaders and the Union Minister SS Ahluwalia.“Prime Minister some ministers of your government say 300 militants killed, BJP president says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says no one died. And you are silent about this issue. The country wants to know who is a liar in this.”Mounting his attack further, the two-time MP Chief Minister said it was not a question about the power or politics but a query from those who lost their brothers, sons and husbands. “When are you replying to these questions,” said Singh.Singh also criticized the PM for politicizing the entire matter to gain electoral mileage.“The way you, your senior leader and the success of your party army, are trying to make an election issue by proving your success to the BJP, it is an insult to the bravery and dedication of the security personnel of our country. Every citizen of the country respects the Indian Army and all the security personnel),” he wrote.Public Relations minister PC Sharma backed the senior party leader demands to the Centre to make the evidence of the IAF airstrikes public.HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, slammed Singh for calling the February 14 terror attack an “accident”. “Congress ko kya hogya hai?Desh ki jan bhawna se ek dum ulti baat karte hain,sena ki jankari ko jhutla rahe hain.Aisa kisi lok tantra desh mein nahi hota jahan sena par hi avishwas darshaya jata hai. (What has happened to the Congress. They are making comments which are in complete opposition to the country’s feelings. They’re questioning the army’s claims. This doesn’t happen in any democracy that there is so much mistrust in the army),” he told reporters on Tuesday.BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also claimed the air strike not only improved India’s image globally but also filled us with pride. “However some people aren’t happy with this,” Chouhan chided adding that the critics have gone blind in their opposition of PM Modi.On Saturday, Singh while speaking at Indore had sought evidence of the IAF air strike and had praised Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring return of wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman.