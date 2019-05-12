English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digvijaya Singh Performed Hawan Because He knows He is Losing in Bhopal, Says Shivraj Chouhan
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of engaging in dhong (pretense) and said the public has lost faith in the grand old party.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performs 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog.
Bhopal: Taking a dig at Digvijaya Singh for performing a hawan (religious ritual) recently, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the senior Congress leader engaged in the religious act as he knows he is going to lose his Lok Sabha seat.
Chouhan accused the Congress of engaging in dhong (pretense) and said the public has lost faith in the grand old party. “He (Digvijaya) knows his ground has slipped. Despite being an engineer by profession, he was performing a hawan using chillies and was roaming around with khappar (earthen pot) on his head. He was chanting mantras as he was aware that public wasn’t with him so he engaged in totke (charm) and pakhand (pretense),” the former MP chief minister said after casting his vote in Bhopal on Sunday.
On April 29, a seer had performed hawan with 5.5 quintal red chillies to make Singh victorious from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.
Chouhan also backed the BJP’s controversial candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, saying her concept of Hindutva that ‘world is a global village’ is right.
In a recent interview, Chouhan had said said that Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur has been made the BJP candidate from Bhopal as the party feels she is “not guilty” but was made a scapegoat by the then Congress government after coining the word 'bhagwa aatanki' (saffron terror).
He said in 2008 a word was coined 'bhagwa aatanki' (saffron terror). "Congress coined this word and they made her scapegoat and Digvijaya Singh was the medium," he said.
Reiterating his claim on Sunday, he said there is no such thing bhagwa terrorism. “The Congress had tried presenting bhagwa terrorism against the real terrorism and Pragya Thakur was made a victim of this conspiracy,” Chouhan said.
Meanwhile, after exercising her franchise on Sunday morning, Thakur claimed, “Hindus and Hindutva have secured justice for the first time after freedom under the Narendra Modi government.”
