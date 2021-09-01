Dilip Ghosh Threatens Strict Action Against two BJP MLAs Who Rejoined TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday threatened that he would take strict action against the defectors. This comes a day after two BJP legislators joined the Trinamool Congress on two consecutive days. Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das rejoined TMC on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. However, their move has left Ghosh fuming. Three party MLAs have returned to TMC in as many months.

“They were not BJP leaders. They won by getting party tickets. Action will be taken against them under the anti-defection law. If necessary, we will approach the court as well,” Ghosh said after the dual setback.

BJP won 77 of the 292 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections held earlier this year. While two of its MLAs resigned to retain their Parliament membership, three legislators have left the party. MLA Mukul Roy, who had switched to BJP from TMC in 2017, also returned to his old party in June this year. BJP’s tally in the West Bengal Assembly is now 72.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state, has written letters to Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das after their defection. The letters contain newspaper cuttings of both of them joining TMC.

The opposition party is planning to use the anti-defection law against Tanmoy and Biswajit. In June, Adhikari had written to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy from his MLA post after he returned to TMC.

Tanmoy Ghosh rejoined TMC on Monday in the presence of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu. He had left the party in March, just days ahead of the assembly elections.

Biswajit Das followed suit and came back to TMC the next day. He rejoined the party along with BJP councillor Manotosh Nath. A two-time MLA, Biswajit, had switched to BJP in 2019.

