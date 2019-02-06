LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda Corridor Gets CMRS Nod

This section will immensely benefit the people of Ghaziabad and connect the satellite city with the national capital.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: The 9.4 km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of Delhi Metro's Red Line has got the approval from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), paving way for its opening, officials said on Wednesday.

Sources said the new corridor is likely to be inaugurated soon.
The elevated section comprises eight stations -- Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River Station and New Bus Adda.

"Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety S K Pathak inspected the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of metro on February 5 and has granted the approval," a senior official said.

This section will immensely benefit the people of Ghaziabad and connect the satellite city with the national capital. Passenger services on the section will be started soon after meeting all necessary compliances and formalities, he said.

This section will be an extension of the 25.09-km Rithala-Dilshad Garden corridor or Red Line, which has 21 stations.

After the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will span 336.5 km with 244 metro stations.
The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations.

