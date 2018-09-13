English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diluted Look Out Circular Against Vijay Mallya Was Error of Judgment, Says CBI Amid Political Battle
CBI sources said the change in the notice was an error in judgement and since Mallya had been cooperating, there was no reason to stop him from moving abroad.
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI said on Thursday the change in a 2015 Look Out Circular against liquor baron Vijay Mallya from "detain" to merely informing about his movements was an "error" in judgment because he was cooperating in the probe and there was no warrant against him.
Three years later as the controversy surfaced again on Thursday, the CBI sources said when the first Lookout Circular (LoC) was issued on October 12, 2015, Mallya was already abroad.
Upon his return, the agency was asked by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), if Mallya should be detained as sought in the LoC to which the CBI said there was no need to arrest or detain him as he was a sitting MP and there was no warrant against him, they said.
It said the agency only wanted information on his movements, they said.
Besides, the probe was in an initial stage and the CBI was collecting documents from the IDBI in the Rs 900 crore loan default case, they said.
The CBI issued a fresh LoC against Mallya in the last week of November, 2015 asking airport authorities across the country to "inform" it about Mallya's movements, thus replacing its previous circular which had sought detention of the businessman if he attempted to leave the country, they said.
The LoC depends on the issuing authority and, unless it asks the BoI to detain a person or to stop him from boarding a plane, no action is taken.
The sources said Mallya travelled abroad in October and returned in November, then made two trips in first and last week of December and also a trip in January, 2016.
In between, he had appeared for questioning thrice since the lookout notices were issued - once in New Delhi and twice in Mumbai between December 9 and 12, 2015.
They said the change in the notice was an error in judgement and since he had been cooperating, there was no reason to stop him from moving abroad.
On March 2, 2016, Mallya left the country and has been in the United Kingdom where he has been fighting the extradition case.
Three years later as the controversy surfaced again on Thursday, the CBI sources said when the first Lookout Circular (LoC) was issued on October 12, 2015, Mallya was already abroad.
Upon his return, the agency was asked by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), if Mallya should be detained as sought in the LoC to which the CBI said there was no need to arrest or detain him as he was a sitting MP and there was no warrant against him, they said.
It said the agency only wanted information on his movements, they said.
Besides, the probe was in an initial stage and the CBI was collecting documents from the IDBI in the Rs 900 crore loan default case, they said.
The CBI issued a fresh LoC against Mallya in the last week of November, 2015 asking airport authorities across the country to "inform" it about Mallya's movements, thus replacing its previous circular which had sought detention of the businessman if he attempted to leave the country, they said.
The LoC depends on the issuing authority and, unless it asks the BoI to detain a person or to stop him from boarding a plane, no action is taken.
The sources said Mallya travelled abroad in October and returned in November, then made two trips in first and last week of December and also a trip in January, 2016.
In between, he had appeared for questioning thrice since the lookout notices were issued - once in New Delhi and twice in Mumbai between December 9 and 12, 2015.
They said the change in the notice was an error in judgement and since he had been cooperating, there was no reason to stop him from moving abroad.
On March 2, 2016, Mallya left the country and has been in the United Kingdom where he has been fighting the extradition case.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What You Can Get For The Price of an iPhone Xs
- Premier League: Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah in Spotlight as Struggling Stars Clash
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- 13th September 1969: An Australian Legend is Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...