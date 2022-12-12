CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dimple Yadav Takes Oath as Lok Sabha Member, Touches Sonia Gandhi's Feet to Seek Blessings

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 15:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Yadav greeted leaders of both opposition and treasury benches while going to take oath as well as after taking it. She took oath in Hindi. (ANI Photo)

After taking oath, Yadav touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row of the opposition benches.

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House.

Yadav greeted leaders of both opposition and treasury benches while going to take oath as well as after taking it. She took oath in Hindi.

Her husband and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen sitting in the visitors’ gallery.

Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in a recently held by-election that was necessitated following the death of her father-in-law and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

