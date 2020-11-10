Dinara Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Dinara (दिनारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Dinara is part of 33. Buxar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,722 eligible electors, of which 1,55,784 were male, 1,40,784 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,73,684 eligible electors, of which 1,47,441 were male, 1,26,238 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,760 eligible electors, of which 1,28,018 were male, 1,09,742 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dinara in 2015 was 683. In 2010, there were 279.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jai Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Rajendra Prasad Singh of BJP by a margin of 2,691 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.98% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jay Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Sita Sundari Devi of RJD by a margin of 16,610 votes which was 13.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.22% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 210. Dinara Assembly segment of Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the Buxar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Buxar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dinara are: Akhileshwar Prasad Singh (RLSP), Anita Devi (RJD), Krishna Kabir (LJP), Nagendra Chandrawansi (JDU), Surendra Pandey (NCP), Anita Yadav (JAPL), Anirudh Kumar (PPID), Kamlesh Kumar Mishra (BSLP), Jawar Ansari (BMF), Dharmendra Kumar Singh (RSMD), Ranjan Kumar Choudhary (JDPD), Roushan Chaudhari (RSSD), Shashi Kant Gupta (BAAP), Arti Devi (JVKP), Syad Sher Jahan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.35%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.02%, while it was 50.59% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 210. Dinara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 280. In 2010 there were 256 polling stations.

Extent:

210. Dinara constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Dinara, Dawath and Surajpura. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Dinara seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Dinara is 452.02 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Dinara is: 25°04'24.2"N 84°06'09.0"E.

