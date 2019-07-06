Diner Doused in Boiling Oil after He Allegedly Abused Cook at Hyderabad Hotel over Delay in Service
For Representation
Hyderabad: A businessman suffered burns after a cook in a hotel here poured boiling oil on him for allegedly using expletives as there was a 'delay' in serving a plate of poori, police said Saturday.
The 29-year-old man went to the hotel on Friday to have breakfast and ordered poori. The cook asked him to wait for 10-15 minutes, the police said.
Half-an-hour went by and the diner again asked the cook for the dish. This led to an argument between the diner and the cook. The diner became impatient and abused the cook in bad language, they said.
The cook flew into a rage, took the boiling oil and poured it on the diner.
The man suffered burns on his face, neck and hands and had to be hospitalised, the police said.
Based on a complaint, a case under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was registered against the cook who has been taken into custody, the police added.
