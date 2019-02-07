English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dinkar Gupta Appointed New Punjab Police Chief
Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, is the senior-most of three officers, all of the same batch, to be empanelled for appointment to the top post by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this week.
From left: Suresh Arora, Capt Amarinder Singh and Dinkar Gupta
Loading...
Chandigarh: Senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta was on Thursday appointed as the Punjab director general of police.
He succeeds Suresh Arora, who was on an extension after his retirement on September 30 last year. Gupta's appointment was cleared by the chief minister Thursday morning, an official spokesman said here.
Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, is the senior-most of three officers, all of the same batch, to be empanelled for appointment to the top post by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this week.
In his previous stint, Gupta was posted as Director General of Police, Intelligence, Punjab. His responsibilities involved the direct supervision of the Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad and Organized Crime Control Unit.
Gupta was empanelled on April 26 last year for appointment to the post of additional director general at the Centre.
He did an eight-year stint on central deputation with the Home Ministry, from June 2004 to July 2012, where he held many sensitive assignments.
Gupta had served as Senior Superintendent of Police of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts for more than seven years. He held the posts when Punjab was bearing the brunt of terrorism.
He was decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry (1992) and Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry (1994) for display of exceptional courage, conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty of a high order.
Gupta was also decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by the President and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He succeeds Suresh Arora, who was on an extension after his retirement on September 30 last year. Gupta's appointment was cleared by the chief minister Thursday morning, an official spokesman said here.
Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, is the senior-most of three officers, all of the same batch, to be empanelled for appointment to the top post by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this week.
In his previous stint, Gupta was posted as Director General of Police, Intelligence, Punjab. His responsibilities involved the direct supervision of the Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad and Organized Crime Control Unit.
Gupta was empanelled on April 26 last year for appointment to the post of additional director general at the Centre.
He did an eight-year stint on central deputation with the Home Ministry, from June 2004 to July 2012, where he held many sensitive assignments.
Gupta had served as Senior Superintendent of Police of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts for more than seven years. He held the posts when Punjab was bearing the brunt of terrorism.
He was decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry (1992) and Bar to Police Medal for Gallantry (1994) for display of exceptional courage, conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty of a high order.
Gupta was also decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by the President and the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
- Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Shibani Dandekar on Dating Rumours With Farhan Akhtar: I Expect People to Understand from the Pictures
- Vidarbha Defend Ranji Title with 78-Run Win Against Saurashtra
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results