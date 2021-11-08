Dinner by NSA Doval, Meeting With Modi: Details of Day-Long Schedule of Nov 10 Meet on Afghanistan

Iran, Russia and all five Central Asian countries – Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan – are set to participate in the NSA-level meeting on Afghanistan that India is slated to host on November 10.

The ‘Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan’ will be held at the level of National Security Advisors (NSAs) and will be chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

Sources told News18 that representatives of most of these countries have boarded special flights and will start to arrive in India starting Tuesday morning.

The first bilateral talks with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take place at the Maurya Sheraton in New Delhi. In the afternoon, talks will be held with Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be part of these meetings.

In the evening, NSA Doval will host a dinner for all the representatives. The NSAs will depart from New Delhi on Thursday morning, sources said.

India has not invited the representatives of the Taliban to the high-level meeting as New Delhi does not recognise the government led by the insurgent group in Afghanistan.

The dialogue will be the first-of-its-kind conference on the situation in India’s neighbouring country, Afghanistan after it was taken over by the Taliban in August. NSAs of China and Pakistan, too, were invited to the meet.

The invitations were sent out last month by the National Security Council Secretariat via the invitee countries’ embassy in New Delhi. India also plans to hold a dinner that will be hosted by NSA Ajit Doval. The meeting will last for one whole day.

Here are details of the national security advisors of the participating countries:

1. Iran

H. E. Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani¸ Secretary, Supreme National Security Council

2. Kazakhstan

H.E. Mr. Karim Massimov, Chairman of National Security Committee

3. Kyrgyzstan

H.E. Mr. Marat Mukanovich Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic

4. Russia

H.E. Mr. Nikolai P. Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

5. Tajikistan

H.E. Mr. Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan

6. Turkmenistan

H.E. Mr. Charymyrat Kakalyyevvich Amavov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on Security & Secretary, State Security Council

7. Uzbekistan

H.E. Mr. Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

