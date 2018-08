DIPP Recruitment 2018: 220 Examiner Posts, Apply before 4th September 2018

DIPP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 220 vacancies for the post of Examiners of Patents and Designs for various disciplines has begun on the official website of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry - dipp.nic.in.DIPP aims to select candidates under direct recruitment on temporary basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for DIPP Recruitment 2018 for Examiners of Patents and Designs Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dipp.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ under Publication’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Examiners of Patents and Designs Posts’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 6 – Application number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://www.cgpdtmrecruitment.in/index_controller_NPC/register#no-back-button Direct link for Login - https://www.cgpdtmrecruitment.in//index_controller_NPC/login#no-back-button Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.200SC/ ST/ PH/ Women Category - NILTotal Posts: 220Biochemistry – 6Chemistry – 45Polymer Science – 4Electrical Engineering – 30Bio-Medical Engineering – 4Computer Science / Information Technology – 55Electronics & Telecommunication – 70Metallurgical Engineering – 6Biochemistry – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Biochemistry.Chemistry – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Chemistry.Polymer Science – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Polymer Science or Bachelor Degree in Polymer Engineering/ Technology.Electrical Engineering – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering.Bio-Medical Engineering – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Bio-Medical Engineering/ Technology.Computer Science/ Information Technology – The applicant must possess Master Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology.Electronics & Telecommunication – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Technology.Metallurgical Engineering – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Technology.Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on the closing date of submission of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 with applicable allowances as admissible under the Government of India rules.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Main Examination.AhmedabadBhopalBengaluruBhubaneshwarChandigarhChennaiDelhiGuwahatiHyderabadJaipurKolkataLucknowMumbaiPatnaTest Centers for Main Examination:ChennaiDelhiKolkataMumbaiLast date to submit online applications – 4th September 2018Download e-Admit Card for Preliminary Examination - 15th September 2018 (Tentative)Date of Preliminary Examination – 30th September 2018 (Tentative)Download e-Admit Card for Main Examination – 30th October 2018 (Tentative)Date of Mains Examination – 18th November 2018 (Tentative)Select Merit List Declaration – 22nd January 2018 (Tentative)