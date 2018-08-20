English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DIPP Recruitment 2018: 220 Examiner Posts, Apply before 4th September 2018
Vacancies for the post of Examiners of Patents and Designs for various disciplines has begun on the official website of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India.
DIPP Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 220 vacancies for the post of Examiners of Patents and Designs for various disciplines has begun on the official website of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Government of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry - dipp.nic.in.
DIPP aims to select candidates under direct recruitment on temporary basis. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DIPP Recruitment 2018 for Examiners of Patents and Designs Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://dipp.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Jobs’ under Publication’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Examiners of Patents and Designs Posts’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 6 – Application number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://www.cgpdtmrecruitment.in/index_controller_NPC/register#no-back-button
Direct link for Login - https://www.cgpdtmrecruitment.in//index_controller_NPC/login#no-back-button
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.200
SC/ ST/ PH/ Women Category - NIL
DIPP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 220
Biochemistry – 6
Chemistry – 45
Polymer Science – 4
Electrical Engineering – 30
Bio-Medical Engineering – 4
Computer Science / Information Technology – 55
Electronics & Telecommunication – 70
Metallurgical Engineering – 6
Eligibility Criteria:
Biochemistry – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Biochemistry.
Chemistry – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Chemistry.
Polymer Science – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Polymer Science or Bachelor Degree in Polymer Engineering/ Technology.
Electrical Engineering – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Bio-Medical Engineering – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Bio-Medical Engineering/ Technology.
Computer Science/ Information Technology – The applicant must possess Master Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology.
Electronics & Telecommunication – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Technology.
Metallurgical Engineering – The applicant must possess Bachelor Degree in Metallurgical Engineering/ Technology.
Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.cgpdtmrecruitment.in/INFORMATION%20BULLETIN_v7.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on the closing date of submission of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 with applicable allowances as admissible under the Government of India rules.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary and Main Examination.
Test Centers for Preliminary Examination:
Ahmedabad
Bhopal
Bengaluru
Bhubaneshwar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Delhi
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Jaipur
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Patna
Test Centers for Main Examination:
Chennai
Delhi
Kolkata
Mumbai
Important Dates:
Last date to submit online applications – 4th September 2018
Download e-Admit Card for Preliminary Examination - 15th September 2018 (Tentative)
Date of Preliminary Examination – 30th September 2018 (Tentative)
Download e-Admit Card for Main Examination – 30th October 2018 (Tentative)
Date of Mains Examination – 18th November 2018 (Tentative)
Select Merit List Declaration – 22nd January 2018 (Tentative)
