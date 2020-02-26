Take the pledge to vote

Direct Flight from Bengaluru to Seattle Likely to Start by October Next Year

The Bengaluru airport, where a second runway was recently operationalised, has been the third-busiest airport in India, with over 3.3 crore passengers last year.

News18.com

February 26, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Direct Flight from Bengaluru to Seattle Likely to Start by October Next Year
A file photo of Bengaluru airport. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: After the visits of United States President Donald Trump and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella this week, India's IT capital Bengaluru could soon be connected to Seattle on the American west coast, the hub of tech giants.

By October next year, American Airlines plans to start a direct flight from Bengaluru to Seattle, covering the distance in about 16-and-a-half hours. The Bengaluru airport, where a second runway was recently operationalised, has been the third-busiest airport in India, with over 3.3 crore passengers last year.

Seattle, the seat of biggies like Microsoft, Boeing, Amazon and Starbucks, was chosen not just because it is home to large American MNCs headquartered in Bengaluru, but also because it is an important connector to the rest of the West Coast to which a large number of people from the IT capital travel.

"It gives the people from Bengaluru and adjoining cities direct, non-stop access to the US. From American Airlines' perspective, Seattle is also the hub for their partner Alaska Airlines, so they can offer onward connections to other joint customers," said a spokesperson for the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

Other destinations on the radar are Munich and Tokyo, which will begin next month. BIAL is already connected to 25 international destinations.

