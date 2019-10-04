Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ask ‘Yamraj’ to Send Dead Convicts Back to Serve Terms: Families to Calcutta HC after It Upholds Jail Sentences

The kin also urged the court that contempt proceedings be drawn against Yamraj if he does not comply with the order.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ask ‘Yamraj’ to Send Dead Convicts Back to Serve Terms: Families to Calcutta HC after It Upholds Jail Sentences
File photo of Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Relatives of two convicts, whose prison terms in a murder case were upheld by the Calcutta High Court years after their demise, have prayed that it direct God of Death, Yamraj, to send them back to earth to serve their sentences.

They also urged the court that contempt proceedings be drawn against Yamraj if he does not comply with the order.

The applicants prayed to Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan to recall a June 2016 order of the high court that had upheld a five-year prison sentence awarded to Samar and Pradip Chowdhury by Alipore sessions court in connection with the killing of a person in 1984. While Pradip passed away in 1993, Samar died in 2010.

In case of dismissal of the application, the petitioners -- Samar's son, Ashok Chowdhury, and Pradip's widow, Renu -- urged the court to "communicate its order dated 16.6.2016" to Yamraj.

The court may direct Yamraj to immediately bring the convicts "back to earth so that they can surrender before the trial court forthwith, and serve the sentence imposed on them in accordance with law", the petition said.

The petitioners, who claimed to be daily wage labourers, also prayed for condonation of delay in informing the high court about the deaths of Samar and Pradip, claiming that they could not arrange for lawyers to represent the cases earlier.

The plea added that in the event of Yamraj failing to comply with the court order, the petitioners may be given leave to move an application for initiating civil contempt proceeding against the God of Death.

As per the fact sheet in the application, Samar and Pradip were involved in a clash near their residence in Garulia village under Nawpara police station in the then undivided 24 Parganas district in August 1984. A person was killed in the clash.

The two were convicted by Alipore sessions court in February 1987 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They were sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment and fined of Rs 1,000 each. The sessions court order was challenged by the convicts before the high court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram