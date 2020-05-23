Director of Pulmonology Department at AIIMS Succumbs to Coronavirus Infection

J.N. Pande, Director at the Pulmonology department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, died of coronavirus on Saturday, just a day after a mess worker succumbed to the infection.

Sangita Reddy, a senior Delhi doctor and the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, shared the news in a tweet.

"Deeply saddened to hear that today Covid-19 claimed its most illustrious victim, Dr. J.N Pande, Director and Prof of Pulmonology at AIIMS, Delhi. A stalwart of the medical world his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family," she tweeted.

Pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract.

AIIMS is one of the Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the national capital.

Hundreds of doctors and health workers in the city have been infected with coronavirus since the outbreak of the infection.