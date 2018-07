Directorate of Education Imphal Recruitment 2018: 688 Lecturers Posts, Apply Before July 27

Directorate of Education Imphal Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 688 vacancies for the posts of Lecturers on Contract basis has begun on the official website of Directorate of Education, Government of Manipur, Imphal - manipureducation.gov.in . DOE Imphal aims to recruit candidates for the period from the date of contract agreement up to 28th February 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:Step1 – Visit the official website - http://manipureducation.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the link – ‘Recruitment of 688 Lecturers on Contract basis’ under Notification on the right side of the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Application form’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the prescribed format of the application form and take a print outStep 6 – Fill the form with required information and send the hard copy of the duly filled application form along with other documents and application fee at the below mentioned address: ‘The Office of Director, Education, Lamphelpat’Direct Link for Application form - http://manipureducation.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Application-Form.pdf Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category – Rs.400Total Posts: 688Botany – 71Chemistry – 65English – 134Home Science – 56Manipuri – 100Political Science – 79Zoology – 71Geography – 20Education – 17History – 23Economics – 8Physics – 1Mathematics – 1Mizo – 4Paite – 4Hmar – 2Tangkhul – 2Thadou – kuki – 12Zou – 4Vaiphei – 4Kom- 6Ruangmei - 4The applicants must possess a Post Graduate Degree with a minimum of 50% marks in the subject concerned in the Post Graduate Degree Examination from a recognized University.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicants must not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9,300 with Grade Pay of Rs.4,400.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.