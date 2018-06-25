GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Directorate of Education Manipur Recruitment 2018: 409 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 13th July 2018

The date of examination for the selection process will be notified soon on the official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 25, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Directorate of Education Manipur Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 409 vacancies for the post of Lecturer has begun on the official website of Directorate of Education, Manipur - manipureducation.gov.in. DoE, Manipur aims to select candidates on contractual basis. The date of examination for the selection process will be notified soon on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 13th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Directorate of Education Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://manipureducation.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Notification’ tab on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Appointment of 409 Lecturers on contract basis’
Step 4 – a PDF File will display
Step 5 – Download the Application form and take a print out
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the form along with other required documents and application fees at the below mentioned address:
‘Director, Education(S), Lamphelpat’
Direct Link - http://manipureducation.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Application-Form-and-Annexure.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.400

Directorate of Education Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Lecturer - 409

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Post Graduate Degree with at least 50% marks in the subject concerned in the Post Graduate Degree examination from a recognized University.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://manipureducation.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/notification-contract-lecturer-2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 38 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the norms given in above advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.13,700 with Grade pay Rs 4400.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test and Personal Interview/ Viva Voce.

