Disability Pension Taxable if Personnel Retired Under Normal Circumstances: Defence Sources
The pension will be non-taxable only to those personnel who have retired due to any kind of disability.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Disability pension will be taxable to military personnel who superannuated under normal circumstances, defence sources said Tuesday. The pension will be non-taxable only to those personnel who have retired due to any kind of disability, they added.
Citing a Finance Ministry circular, dated June 24, sources said, "Tax exemption will be available to armed forces personnel who have been invalided from the service on the account of bodily disability attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired or superannuated or otherwise."
Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service receive separate disability pension. The amount depends on their rank and the kind of disability.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- Oppo to Launch World's First In-Display Camera Phone Tomorrow
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s