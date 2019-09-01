Take the pledge to vote

Disabled Woman Attacked in Delhi's Shahdara on Suspicions of Being a Child Lifter, Probe Underway

An officer said a video of the speech-impaired woman being attacked has been circulated and police are trying to identify the accused from the clipping.

September 1, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Disabled Woman Attacked in Delhi's Shahdara on Suspicions of Being a Child Lifter, Probe Underway
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A speech-impaired woman was beaten up in New Delhi's Mandoli area near Shahdara on Sunday on suspicions of being a child lifter. A case was registered under sections 323,341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Harsh Vihar police station. Police said locals thrashed the disabled woman over rumours that she was a kidnapper.

An officer said a video of the woman being attacked has been circulated and police are trying to identify the accused from the clipping. A number of such attacks have been reported from several places, including the National Capital Region, over the past few days.

Six people, including a Delhi resident and a woman beggar, were thrashed over rumours of child-lifting in three fresh incidents in Uttar Pradesh, despite the police warning to invoke the National Security Act against those spreading such canard.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday for reporting a false case of child lifting in a village in Noida. On Friday, the Delhi Commissioner of Police had urged people not to pay attention to such rumours.

