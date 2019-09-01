Disabled Woman Attacked in Delhi's Shahdara on Suspicions of Being a Child Lifter, Probe Underway
An officer said a video of the speech-impaired woman being attacked has been circulated and police are trying to identify the accused from the clipping.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A speech-impaired woman was beaten up in New Delhi's Mandoli area near Shahdara on Sunday on suspicions of being a child lifter. A case was registered under sections 323,341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Harsh Vihar police station. Police said locals thrashed the disabled woman over rumours that she was a kidnapper.
An officer said a video of the woman being attacked has been circulated and police are trying to identify the accused from the clipping. A number of such attacks have been reported from several places, including the National Capital Region, over the past few days.
Six people, including a Delhi resident and a woman beggar, were thrashed over rumours of child-lifting in three fresh incidents in Uttar Pradesh, despite the police warning to invoke the National Security Act against those spreading such canard.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on Friday for reporting a false case of child lifting in a village in Noida. On Friday, the Delhi Commissioner of Police had urged people not to pay attention to such rumours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics
- Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More
- Virat Kohli Foundation Helped me During a Financial Crisis: Sumit Nagal
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind