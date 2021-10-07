‘Disappointed’: Father of Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan Khan’s Friend, Sent to Judicial Custody in Drug Bust Case

Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant, one of the accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, said he was disappointed after his son, along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on Thursday. “I am disappointed. My son will stay in custody for another night. Court was willing to hear the matter, but the NCB didn’t show willingness,” Aslam told CNN-News18. Follow live updates.

Arbaaz’s lawyer has moved a bail application, which will be heard tomorrow. “I am positive and hopeful about tomorrow,” Aslam said.

The NCB had earlier alleged that 6gm of charas was found in Arbaaz’s shoe. Arguing for Arbaaz at the court today, his lawyer Taraq Sayed said the NCB showed 6gm of charas and other recoveries to “prejudice the mind of the court”.

“We are in custody for five days. Is the agency incompetent enough that beyond 6gm, nothing else was recovered?” Sayed argued.

“On 6th (October), they went to find out who supplied charas to me. Nothing else to justify custody. How are they combining these recoveries? What is the nexus? Panchnama copies are never given to us. Only because the court directed, we were given. Where is the question of my custody? How long does it take to confront? A matter of seconds. (But) You need it for a few days. Why?” Sayed argued in court.

Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency had sought extension of remand till October 11.

