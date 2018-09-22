English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Small Men Who Lack Vision': Imran Khan's Counter Attack After India Cancels Talks
On Friday, India called off the talks between Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the killing of three special police officers in Kashmir which India blamed on "Pakistan-based entities".
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A day after the cancellation of the planned talks between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, Imran Khan on Saturday said he was "disappointed at arrogant and negative response by India" to his call for "peace dialogue".
The Pakistan PM also blamed the leadership in New Delhi for not having the "vision to see the larger picture".
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said talks in the current circumstances would be "meaningless" and also cited stamps issued by Pakistan in July in memory of Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani as a reason for the cancellation of talks.
"Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office. Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless," said Raveesh Kumar, MEA spokesperson.
On Thursday, agreeing to the talks, India revealed that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wrote to PM Modi seeking resumption of dialogue between the two neighbours. In a letter dated September 14, the cricketer-turned-politician, who became the prime minister last month, proposed a meeting between Qureshi and Swaraj.
The Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue stalled after the January 2016 terror strike on the Pathankot airbase.
Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2018
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
