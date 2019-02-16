LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Disappointed That All-party Resolution Didn't Include Call for Calm: Omar Abdullah

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
File photo of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed disappointment over a resolution passed in an all-party meeting in Delhi for not including in it an appeal to maintain calm in the wake of violence in Jammu and tension in other states over the Pulwama terror attack.

An all-party meeting, called by the government and attended by senior leaders of all major parties, passed a resolution condemning the terror attack and the support being given to it from across the border. Members of the opposition extended support to the government in tackling the challenge.

"Disappointed the resolution did not include a call for calm. Reports of violence in Jammu & tension in university/college campuses in some states, I would have expected an appeal for calm to have gone with the condemnation & condolences," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by massive anti-Pakistan protests during a general strike called by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Friday. People took to the streets to denounce the terror strike and also held candlelight rallies to pay tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in it.

Nine people, including some policemen, were injured in stone-pelting incidents on Friday and a number of vehicle were torched and damaged. The curfew in Jammu city continued on Saturday and the Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities.

In Uttarakhand, some Kashmiri youths studying in the state capital of Dehradun have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir.

