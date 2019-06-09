English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disappointed With Maoist Ideology Naxal Couple Surrender in Chhattisgarh
Vetti Hurra, a 'militia commander' and his wife Kalmu Huye, an activist with Maoist front organisation Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS), carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.
Representative Image.
Raipur: A Naxal couple surrendered on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.
Vetti Hurra, a "militia commander" and his wife Kalmu Huye, an activist with Maoist front organisation Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS), carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.
Vetti was involved in a deadly attack on the Central Reserve Police Force personnel on April 24, 2017 in Burkapal area of Sukma, in which 25 troopers were killed and seven injured, the SP said.
The surrendered Naxals have told police they were disappointed with the Maoist ideology, the SP said.
