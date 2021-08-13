Disapproving of IAS Officers' Absence, AP CM Says Will Visit Secretariat Once in 10 Days

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday expressed disapproval at the absence of secretaries and IAS officials at the state secretariat. The chief minister took serious exception to the top brass’ failure to turn up at the secretariat saying it would divert effective administration from its regular work.

A displeased Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “From now onwards, I will surely visit the secretariat at least once in 10 days and check the functioning of various departments." It is better to get to work from the office instead of availing e-filing system, he said.

The chief minister instructed Chief Secretary Adithyanath Das to set the things right and ensure that the IAS officials discharge their duties from the secretariat.

As the CM himself has expressed disappointment at their absence, the chief secretary called an emergency meeting of the top brass and all heads of the departments. Das directed them to desist from attending duties from their camp offices and said they must discharge the duties from the secretariat for effective coordination and administration.

Though the e-filing system is available, the officials have to give clarification while clearing personal files, Das said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here