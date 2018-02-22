Discharged Form Hospital in Morning, Parrikar Presents Goa Budget in State Assembly in Afternoon

: A week after his hospitalisation in Mumbai, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Thursday discharged and soon after he flew in here to present the budget in the state Assembly.Parrikar, who looked weak, spoke only for five minutes while presenting the budget at around 3 pm, and left the House after it was adjourned sine die at around 3.30 pm.In his address, he told the House that due to his ill- health, he would not be able to present the entire budget on the floor.He said he would present the supplementary demand for grants before the end of the current financial year.Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 for a pancreatic problem.Soon after his discharge this morning, he flew into Panaji and went to his residence. Thereafter, he reached the Assembly complex where he chaired a Cabinet meeting, before presenting the budget.The total budget size is Rs 17,123 crore, which is 6.84 per cent higher than last year.The vote-on-account for the next five months was subsequently passed by the House.Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo informed reporters outside the Assembly about the chief minister's discharge."Parrikar has arrived in Goa. It is a good piece of news that he has been discharged. Parrikar has so much will power that he has recovered, and if he thinks that he should table the budget, he will come and do it," Lobo said.