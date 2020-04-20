Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Discrimination Against Our Moral Fabric,’ Tweets Indian Ambassador to UAE Amid Backlash on Islamophobic Posts In India

The response came after a backlash in Gulf nations over several Islamophobic social media posts in which users have criticised Muslims living in India for spreading the coronavirus.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Discrimination Against Our Moral Fabric,’ Tweets Indian Ambassador to UAE Amid Backlash on Islamophobic Posts In India
Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (Twitter)

Dubai: Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pavan Kapoor on Monday said both countries share the value of non-discrimination. His tweet came amidst furore by social media users criticising Islamophobic comments by Indian accounts.

“India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the rule of law,” said Kapoor.

Further warning Indians living in Gulf nations, he added, “Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this.”

The response came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “Covid-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood.”

These responses came after a backlash in Gulf nations over several Islamophobic social media posts in which users have criticised Muslims living in India for spreading the coronavirus. Some of the posts even called for an economic boycott of Muslims as incidents of widespread harassment of Muslim vendors amid the nationwide lockdown are already being reported.

Responding to the development, a number of Twitter users in Arab nations, including a member of the UAE's royal family, expressed their dismay at the ill-treatment of Muslims in India. Last week, Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, warned that “anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave the country”

This sudden surge of tweets critical of Muslims was witnessed after a religious congregation hosted by the Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital in March. Earlier this month, the Indian government had acknowledged that certain communities are being vilified based on false reports on social media after which an advisory was issued to address the social stigma and discrimination surrounding the pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres