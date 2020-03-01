Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Discussion on Delhi Riots, Anti-CAA Protests Likely to Dominate RSS' Annual Meet in Bengaluru

A functionary said Sangh's Delhi unit may be asked to come up with a detailed presentation on the violence.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Discussion on Delhi Riots, Anti-CAA Protests Likely to Dominate RSS' Annual Meet in Bengaluru
File photo of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh swayamsevaks.

New Delhi: Communal violence in Delhi and protests against the new citizenship law are the issues likely to dominate the proceedings at the three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) top decision-making body starting from March 15, sources said on Sunday.

The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17. The Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision-making body of the Sangh which meets once a year to take decisions and decide the future course of action.

BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh are expected to attend this all-important meeting, a source in the Sangh said.

Another senior Sangh functionary said the recent violence in Delhi, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are among the issues likely to dominate the brain-storming sessions during the meeting.

The functionary said Sangh's Delhi unit may be asked to come up with a detailed presentation on the violence.

The annual meet will also discuss ways to take Sangh to areas and people where it is yet to reach.

Planning for expansion and consolidation of the Sangh's work, including improving Shakhas (centres) and increasing the number of training camps, will be discussed in the meeting, the Sangh said.

Various units will share their innovative practices and experiences for the coming year, it said.

During the 3-day meet, more than 1,400 representatives will participate from all over the country and also pass resolutions on important issues.

Swayamsevaks working in different areas and sections of society through different organisations have been invited to share their experiences and inputs on different issues of national importance. Female representatives from Rashtra Sevika Samiti are also invited for the meeting, the Sangh said.

The meeting will be conducted by Sangh's Sarkaryavah or its executive head Bhaiya Joshi in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram