Discussions on Donald Trump's Visit to India are on With US Side, Says MEA
At an election rally last week, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in the state on his visit.
US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP File Photo/Evan Vucci)
New Delhi: The discussions on President Donald Trump's visit to India are on with the US side, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
"We are in discussions with the US side," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump's visit.
At an election rally last week, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in the state when in India.
