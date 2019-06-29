English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disgruntled Former Employees Stab Dhaba Manager for Firing Them From Their Jobs in UP
Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar, and rushed to the hospital where he was declared to be in a critical condition.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A dhaba manager was critically injured after he was stabbed by two former employees here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday at Shiv dhaba on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said.
Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. The accused were recently fired from their jobs by Hasan and they carried a grudge against him, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Thursday 27 June , 2019 War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
Monday 24 June , 2019 IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Final Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham Promise Action Packed Treat
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results