Disgruntled Former Employees Stab Dhaba Manager for Firing Them From Their Jobs in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A dhaba manager was critically injured after he was stabbed by two former employees here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at Shiv dhaba on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said.

Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. The accused were recently fired from their jobs by Hasan and they carried a grudge against him, police said.