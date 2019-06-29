Take the pledge to vote

Disgruntled Former Employees Stab Dhaba Manager for Firing Them From Their Jobs in UP

Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar, and rushed to the hospital where he was declared to be in a critical condition.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Muzaffarnagar: A dhaba manager was critically injured after he was stabbed by two former employees here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at Shiv dhaba on Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said.

Shahid Hasan was stabbed by Sudhanshu and Amit Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. The accused were recently fired from their jobs by Hasan and they carried a grudge against him, police said.

