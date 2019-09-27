Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disgruntled Litigant Locks Judge's Chamber, Puts Note on Door Citing Salman Khan's 'Quick' Bail

Between 2 and 2.30 pm, when magistrate SB Pawar and the court staff had stepped out for lunch, an unidentified person put a lock on the door of the judge's chamber from outside.

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Disgruntled Litigant Locks Judge's Chamber, Puts Note on Door Citing Salman Khan's 'Quick' Bail
Image for representation.
Palghar (Maha): An unidentified person locked the judge's chamber at a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district, claiming that he was doing so because he was being made to run from pillar to post to get justice.

The incident took place during lunch recess at a court in Vasai town on Wednesday, the police said.

Between 2 and 2.30 pm, when magistrate SB Pawar and the court staff had stepped out for lunch, an unidentified person put a lock on the door of the judge's chamber from outside, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The culprit had pasted a piece of paper on the lock, on which was written, "Salman Khan convicted for five years by sessions court Mumbai. Got bail from high court within three hours and I am wandering door to door for justice.

"I am a tax payer. I pay tax so the honourable judges get salary. And if I am denied for justice, have the right to seal. Court sealed by order of Dr Fayaz Khan," it read. Katkar said a case under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered and police were trying to identify the doer of the mischief.

