Disgruntled Litigant Locks Judge's Chamber, Puts Note on Door Citing Salman Khan's 'Quick' Bail
Between 2 and 2.30 pm, when magistrate SB Pawar and the court staff had stepped out for lunch, an unidentified person put a lock on the door of the judge's chamber from outside.
Image for representation.
Palghar (Maha): An unidentified person locked the judge's chamber at a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district, claiming that he was doing so because he was being made to run from pillar to post to get justice.
The incident took place during lunch recess at a court in Vasai town on Wednesday, the police said.
Between 2 and 2.30 pm, when magistrate SB Pawar and the court staff had stepped out for lunch, an unidentified person put a lock on the door of the judge's chamber from outside, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.
The culprit had pasted a piece of paper on the lock, on which was written, "Salman Khan convicted for five years by sessions court Mumbai. Got bail from high court within three hours and I am wandering door to door for justice.
"I am a tax payer. I pay tax so the honourable judges get salary. And if I am denied for justice, have the right to seal. Court sealed by order of Dr Fayaz Khan," it read. Katkar said a case under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint) has been registered and police were trying to identify the doer of the mischief.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Navaratri
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro
- Tata Dealer in MP Offering Free Honda Activa Scooter on Buying Nexon, Tiago or Tigor