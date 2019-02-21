English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disguised as Mahakumbh Pilgrims, IT Sleuths Raid Six Establishments in MP’s Chindwara
The vehicles used by teams were pasted with stickers suggesting pilgrimage bound to Prayagraj Mahakumbh to maintain the confidentiality of the operation.
File photo of the Income Tax Building.
Loading...
Bhopal: Disguised as Mahakumbh pilgrims, the income tax department officials on Thursday raided half a dozen locations in political hub Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the IT sleuths had posed as a marriage party during a raid in Mandsaur and Neemuch.
In continuation of crackdown on black money and hawala transactions ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the IT raided six establishments belonging to three prominent business families in Chhindwara, the home town of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The IT Department teams from Jabalpur, Nagpur and Raipur comprised around 100 officers.
The vehicles used by teams were pasted with stickers suggesting pilgrimage bound to Prayagraj Mahakumbh to maintain the confidentiality of the operation, sources said.
The premises raided by the IT teams included jewelry showrooms, hotels, automobile outlets, real estate projects, etc belonging to three influential families.
“We have stumbled upon over six bank lockers and large numbers of incriminating documents at the raided places and the companies could have links with paper and shell companies,” an IT official said wishing anonymity.
Anything on tax evasion could be said on Friday, the officer added.
Chhindwara, the home turf of senior politician Kamal Nath since 1980, has come to prominence further after Nath assumed office as Chief Minister of MP in December 2018 and is due to contest a by-poll from here after his loyalist Deepak Saxena has resigned as MLA on Wednesday.
Another IT search underway at the establishments of a road contractor is expected to conclude on Thursday and is expected to expose Rs 15 crore of undeclared income. The recent searches on oil firms in Mandsaur and Neemuch had yielded Rs 60 crore of unaccounted wealth.
This is not the first time that IT sleuths have resorted to innovation to dodge innovative tax evaders. A recent search on oil firms in Madsaur and Neemuch was conducted under the guise of a marriage procession.
Few months ago, the establishments of various businessmen were searched by the IT officers who posed as tutorial staff on a sightseeing trip in Hoshangabad.
In continuation of crackdown on black money and hawala transactions ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the IT raided six establishments belonging to three prominent business families in Chhindwara, the home town of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The IT Department teams from Jabalpur, Nagpur and Raipur comprised around 100 officers.
The vehicles used by teams were pasted with stickers suggesting pilgrimage bound to Prayagraj Mahakumbh to maintain the confidentiality of the operation, sources said.
The premises raided by the IT teams included jewelry showrooms, hotels, automobile outlets, real estate projects, etc belonging to three influential families.
“We have stumbled upon over six bank lockers and large numbers of incriminating documents at the raided places and the companies could have links with paper and shell companies,” an IT official said wishing anonymity.
Anything on tax evasion could be said on Friday, the officer added.
Chhindwara, the home turf of senior politician Kamal Nath since 1980, has come to prominence further after Nath assumed office as Chief Minister of MP in December 2018 and is due to contest a by-poll from here after his loyalist Deepak Saxena has resigned as MLA on Wednesday.
Another IT search underway at the establishments of a road contractor is expected to conclude on Thursday and is expected to expose Rs 15 crore of undeclared income. The recent searches on oil firms in Mandsaur and Neemuch had yielded Rs 60 crore of unaccounted wealth.
This is not the first time that IT sleuths have resorted to innovation to dodge innovative tax evaders. A recent search on oil firms in Madsaur and Neemuch was conducted under the guise of a marriage procession.
Few months ago, the establishments of various businessmen were searched by the IT officers who posed as tutorial staff on a sightseeing trip in Hoshangabad.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results