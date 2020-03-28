'Disgusting Politics Amid Coronavirus Pandemic': It's UP Govt vs Delhi Govt Over Migrant Crisis

At a time when the country is reeling from the effects of a global pandemic, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the AAP government engaged in a political slugfest over the mass exodus of migrant workers from cities due to the lockdown.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP for targeting the Delhi government for the massive congregation seen at Delhi's borders on Saturday, and said the blame-game was “disgusting politics” being done at the time of the epidemic.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia hit back at the UP government for alleging that the exodus from Delhi was because of the Arvind Kejriwal cutting off electricity and water supply.

“I feel very sad that BJP leaders have come down to this level of politics amid coronavirus epidemic. This is a time to seriously save the country, and for disgusting politics,” he tweeted, tagging UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Asking for all state governments to come together at this time of crisis, Sisodia said that the migrant labourers seen gathering at Delhi's Anand Vihar were also from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and not just Delhi. CM Kejriwal also made several appeals to the workers to stay in Delhi and not move towards their homes in UP, Bihar.

The Uttar Pradesh government had accused the Delhi government of indulging in “cheap politics at a time of crisis and playing with the lives of people of this country”.

In a statement issued by the UP government, it said that the Delhi government disconnected water and electricity connections of people. “During lockdown, people were not even provided food and milk in Delhi,” said the statement. The UP government has alleged that DTC buses dropped off people at the Delhi border in the name of help. Announcements were made in Delhi and rumours were spread that there are buses at UP border waiting to drop people to their destinations,” said the statement.

The statement said the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stayed awake all night to organize transportation for people from UP and Bihar coming from other states. “At night, transportation officials, drivers and conductors were called from home,” said the statement and added that 1,000 buses were arranged at night to bring back people stuck on the Delhi border.

“The CM stayed awake all night and arranged 1,000 buses for people to reach their destinations from Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandhshahr, Aligarh and Hapur,” said the statement which further said that food was arranged for these people and their children Friday night.

At Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, the DGP of the state and other police officials were deployed to ensure people get help. “Buses were arranged for people from Charbagh so people can get to their destinations. The DGP and Lucknow commissioner also made arrangements to feed at Charbagh,” said a statement by the government.

