Disha App Helps an Andhra Lady Make Safe Return from Delhi After Exam

Disha Application has become a blessing for women and girls in distress and who are facing problems. Several times it proved to be a great source of help and safety for women and girls when faced with problems like atrocities. There are several cases as thousands of women and girls got the app downloaded and received timely help from the police within no time.

This application has proved handy to a lady of Andhra Pradesh in Delhi after downloading and approaching the police successfully.

Hailing from Porumamilla of the Kadapa district, the woman took the AP Express Train for Delhi from Vijayawada on September 10 to write an examination the next day.

However, she was caught in the problem of stepping down in the national capital.

On the train, she introduced herself to a couple from Delhi and informed them that she has a friend in the national capital and came to write an examination for a teacher’s post.

The couple pretended to help her to reach the examination centre and arranged for an auto-rickshaw in Delhi.

She took the auto and called her friend on the phone and gave it to the driver to reach the examination centre. However, her friend got suspicious when talking to the auto driver for speaking something wrong and in code language. He thought that the couple were on the phone and spoke. Immediately, she alerted her friend in the auto and warned her to get down.

In the process she asked him to drop her midway, the driver got into a tussle and sought the money. Daringly, she warned that she will give him money only after meeting with the police.

Left with no option, the driver dropped her midway and left the place without taking a fare.

Immediately, the woman got back to the railway station and downloaded the Disha application.

Fortunately, she got in contact with an SP Anburajan of Kadapa district and sought help as she is facing a problem in Delhi. The top cop came to her rescue and help. Anburajan took an initiative and rang up an NGO in Delhi and informed about her problem and urged it to help her appear for the examination without any problem and return to AP.

Disha DSP Ravi Kumar spoke to the Mission Mukti Foundation head Veerender Kumar Singh and arranged for help.

As a result, the police accompanied her to the examination centre and she appeared safely without any problem. The police also helped her for a safe return by taking the Swarna Jayanthi Express Train in Delhi for Vijayawada.

Thus, Disha Application has proved handy in her case after downloading it and taking help from the top cops. She extended thanks to the police for their timely help and overcoming problems in Delhi. The woman appreciated that Disha application is of immense help to the women and girls facing any problems by mischievous people when they try to attack or cheat. The woman who wrote the examination in Delhi and returned safely extended thanks to the top cop.

The SP said that the Disha Application is an arm for the women and the girls. All the women and girls should download it and get timely help, he added.

In the past, the SP helped a lady from Ethiopia when she came for her boyfriend — a lover.

Unfortunately, when the boyfriend died leaving behind her in distress, Anburajan helped her. He ensured the safe return of the lady by talking to embassy officials.

