Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Disha Patani & Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Roped in as Brand Ambassador for Washington Apples

India opened its market for the US apples way back in 2001 when only four containers were shipped.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani & Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Roped in as Brand Ambassador for Washington Apples
Image: Instagram/ Disha Patani

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani and chef Sanjeev Kapoor have been roped in as brand ambassadors for 'Washington Apples', export of which from America is expected to rise by 20 per cent this year, a US government agency announced on Monday.

India opened its market for the US apples way back in 2001 when only four containers were shipped. Now, the US apples have a market share of 16 per cent in India's imported apples, according to the Washington Apple Commission.

"Export of the US applies are rising every year. Between March and July, apples are exported to India when domestic supplies in India are exhausted," US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster said at the launch of the campaign here.

There are about 30-odd varieties of US apples but few of them are exported to India. "You all have many more varieties to try," he said, adding that export of US apples have been a win-win situation for both farmers and consumers.

The Commission's President Todd Fryhover said the US aims to export 3 million boxes of apples in the ongoing 2019-20 marketing year (September-August), up by 20 per cent from 2.5 million boxes in the last year.

Mainly four varieties of apples -- Red Delicious, Granny Smith, Gala and Fuji -- are exported to India. However, 90 per cent of the shipments comprise of 'Red Delicious' variety which is known for its crunchy texture and mildly sweet flavour, he said.

The US apples, which attract 70 per cent of customs duty, are shipped through sea route and mostly via Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata ports, he added.

Stating that India is the second largest market for US applies after Mexico, Fryhover said the US has lot of opportunities to expand its network here and it does not feel threatened if Chinese apples are allowed in India.

India, which produces about 75 million bushel of apples annually mainly in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, imports about 28 million bushels of apples a year from different countries to meet its domestic demand, he said.

A campaign 'Washington Apples Kuchh Khaas Hai' was also launched to create awareness among Indian consumers about Washington Apple varieties, best practices, food safety and fine growing conditions that exist for growing apple in Washington.

Patani and Kapoor, who are going to be part of the awareness campaign, said they strongly believe an apple a day keeps the doctor away and it was an easy choice to endorse this fruit as they are convinced that "Washington Apples" are known for best quality because they are grown in highly suitable conditions, packed and shipped with great care.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram