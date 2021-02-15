Two days after the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Delhi Police had “enough evidence" against the 21-year-old college student.

When asked about the manner in which she was arrested and allegations about protocol not being followed, Bommai told CNN News18, "There are different kinds of cases. There's nothing called protocol. We also go and arrest so many people from outside our state. The question is not that. The case has been lodged in the national capital and the Delhi Police has acted on certain evidences. The matter is in the Delhi court. Therefore, I don't want to comment anything on it."

Ravi was arrested from the city by the Delhi Police on February 13 for allegedly sharing with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg a "toolkit" related to the months-long farmers' protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws.

Police have alleged Ravi was an editor of the toolkit, a Google document, and a key conspirator in formulating and disseminating the document, and that she and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State".

The arrest has led to criticisms from various quarters, including politicians and activists.

Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the arrest has exposed the cracks in the Indian democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“How can the act of supporting farmers be charged under sedition? I strongly condemn this politically motivated act by Delhi Police," he wrote on Twitter.

Bengaluru-based activist Leo Saldanha the arrest was extrajudicial. "In an act that can only be described as extra judicial abduction, a brave daughter of Karnataka is taken to Delhi by Delhi Police from Bengaluru without adhering to due process,” Saldanha said, adding nothing was doing to stop the move.

In an act that can only be described as extra judicial abduction, a brave daughter of Karnataka is taken to Delhi by @DelhiPolice from Bengaluru without adhering to due process, & @BSYBJP @csogok @BSBommai @DgpKarnataka did nothing to stop it? #DishaRavi #ReleaseDishaRavi https://t.co/eR83tLQGAr— Leo Saldanha (@leofsaldanha) February 14, 2021

Ravi is a member of Fridays for Future, an international movement against climate crisis.