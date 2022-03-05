Disha Salian Case: MoS Narayan Rane, Son Nitesh Record Statement, Granted Interim Protection from Arrest

Union minister of state (MoS) Narayan Rane and his son, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, recorded their statements in a case against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and fake statements about Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The father-son duo arrived at Malwani police station at 2 pm on Saturday, after they received a notice two days ago to appear. But since the state legislative session was on, the duo had told police that they will be present on Saturday. Both are being represented by senior advocate Satish Maneshinde.

While they will be questioned about the alleged remarks and record their formal statement, they both were granted interim protection from arrest till March 10 by a sessions court.

Salian allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Speaking to CNN-News18, an officer from Malwani police station said, “The formal statement will be recorded today (Saturday) and, if required, we will call them once again for questioning.”

A large number of BJP supporters gathered outside the Malwani police station just before the father-son duo were to appear and were heard chanting slogans in their support.

