Disheartened by Chandrayaan 2 Setback, ISRO Chief K Sivan Breaks Down as PM Modi Consoles Him

New Delhi: Disheartened over Chandrayaan 2 setback, ISRO chief K Sivan had tears welled in his eyes minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Before leaving the ISRO control centre, the prime minister shook hands with every scientist present in the room. However, when Modi met the ISRO chief, Sivan broke down. He was soon comforted by the PM, who gave a pat on his back and lauded the efforts of the experts.

"The best is yet to come in our space programme. India is with you," PM Modi said in his address. He had earlier watched the proceedings as the lander began its descent towards the moon surface.

From designing of the spacecraft to its landing attempt, Sivan was involved in every process. Speaking to CNN-News18 earlier, Sivan had said: "Yes I have butterflies in my stomach. I'm sitting at 'conversion desk' looking at preparations. We will wait for the great moment. PM Narendra Modi will be watching and it will be a big morale boost." However, after India lost contact with the lander, Sivan was visibly shaken.

