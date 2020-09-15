INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dismissed Cop Dies of Heart Attack in Police Compound in Greater Noida

Representative image (PTI)

Representative image (PTI)

On Monday, he was found lying unconscious in a bathroom in the residential compound of the police station and then taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to officials.

A recently dismissed Uttar Pradesh Police personnel allegedly died of a heart attack in a police compound in Greater Noida, officials said Tuesday. Priyavrat Singh served as a constable and was recently dismissed from service, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

Singh, 34, hailed from Barot in nearby Baghpat district and was earlier deployed at the Dadri police station. He had come to visit his former colleagues. On Monday, he was found lying unconscious in a bathroom in the residential compound of the police station and then taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to officials.

Prima facie it appears he suffered a heart attack, Pandey said. He said Singh's family has been informed and further proceedings are being carried out.

Next Story
Loading