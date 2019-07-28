Take the pledge to vote

Dismissed For Disrespect: Judge Transferred After UP Police Tweets About Cop Being Disrobed in Court

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate is said to have summoned Ghure Lal to the court-room to 'punish' him as the constable-cum-driver didn't issue the judge's vehicle a pass for over two kilometres.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Representative Image.
A district court judge in western Uttar Pradesh's Agra town was transferred on Saturday afternoon after reports emerged that he had asked a police constable to disrobe and stand in a courtroom for nearly an hour the day before.

According to reports of Agra-based vernacular dailies, the judge, an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, summoned constable-cum-driver Ghure Lal (who is in his late 50s) to the courtroom to "punish" him since Lal didn't issue the judge's vehicle a pass for over two kilometres.

The judge's "punishment" is said to have left the constable so disheartened that he broke down in front of Agra's police chief and even applied for voluntary retirement.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh police tweeted saying that it has taken up the issue seriously. "We stand by t dignity & every Police Personnel & appeal to all t sections of society to respect the honour of uniformed forces," the police tweeted saying.

Soon after, the Allahabad High Court issued transfer orders for the judge following which the UP Police tweeted, "We thank our DGP OP Singh for standing by the honour of the lowest rung of the police force & for keeping the morale of force intact."

