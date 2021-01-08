Dismissed IAF Corporal Running Fake Recruitment Racket Arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested a dismissed Indian Air Force corporal who was running a nationwide fake recruitment racket, promising youths jobs in the force and the Railways.

The case was registered on the complaint of IAF Deputy Assistant Provost Marshal, Wing Commander Tejveer Singh of No 2 P & S Unit AF, Air Force Police Hq, Race Cource, New Delhi, in which he alleged that a fake recruitment racket was reported to his unit.

On investigation, it was found that civilian Than Singh, a resident of Trilokpuri and Corporal Chakravir Chaudhari of 16 BRD, Air Force Pinto Park, Palam, were promising recruitment into the IAF and Railways, and had duped a large number of persons by promising them jobs in both organisations and cheated them of Rs. 2.7 crore approximately.

After initial enquiry, the case was registered by the EOW in 2015 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As Chaudhari had been absconding since long, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, and proceedings for declaring him a proclaimed offender were also initiated.

Statements of the victims were recorded and revealed that Than Singh and Chaudhari assured these people that they will get them selected in the Indian Air Force and Indian Railways, collected their original as well as photocopies of their educational certificates and on this basis, collected a huge amount of money from them.

"They issued forged call letters and joining letters to the students for wining their trust and thus collected about 2.7 Crores rupees. Chaudhari was arrested on Monday late night from his native village Rithaura, District Agra, UP. The accused person was produced before the court and 2 days police remand has been obtained," Joint CP, EOW, O.P. Mishra said.

Than Singh was arrested in 2019 in the present case.