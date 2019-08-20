Dismissed Nun Says Kerala Catholic Church Using Fake Video to Harass Her
Sister Kalapurakkal said after the police action, the Church was now circulating a fake video that shows her in poor light. She said she would take legal steps against those who are circulating video.
File photo of nuns protesting in Kochi against Bishop Mulakkal.
Wayanad (Kerala): Sister Lucy Kalapurakkal, who was dismissed recently from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) of the Catholic Church over grounds of indiscipline, has accused the Church of harassing her.
The nun made the charge a day after the Kerala police registered an FIR against the convent accusing it of her illegal confinement.
Speaking to the media at the convent on Tuesday, Sister Kalapurakkal said after the police action, the Church was now circulating a fake video that shows her in poor light. She said she would take legal steps against those who are circulating video.
Sister Kalapurakkal was dismissed from the FCC on August 7 for having supported an agitation by nuns demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, who accused in a rape case. She was given 10 days to vacate the convent.
On Tuesday morning Sister Kalapurakkal's brother came to see her. "So far we knew what came out in the media. But after coming here and meeting her, we realised that things are much worse than what is being shown in the media. We will support her against the injustice meted out to her," said her brother.
