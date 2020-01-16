Take the pledge to vote

Displaced Bru Tribals from Mizoram to Permanently Settle in Tripura; Sign Pact with State Govt and Centre

The Bru tribals have been living in Tripura in different relief camps after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
Displaced Bru Tribals from Mizoram to Permanently Settle in Tripura; Sign Pact with State Govt and Centre
File photo of a Bru woman.

New Delhi: More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will permanently settle in Tripura and a tripartite agreement was signed in this effect on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by representatives of Bru and the central and Mizoram and governments in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here at North Block. Under the pact, over 30,000 Bru tribals will live in Tripura permanently, Shah said.

The Bru tribals have been living in Tripura in different relief camps after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.

An agreement signed in July 2018 for repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram did not materialise as majority of the community members refused to go back to Mizoram.

