Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Display Credits, Titles of Serials in Hindi and Regional Languages Also: Centre's Directive to TV Channels

This practice of providing information only in English tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials or programmes, the ministry said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Display Credits, Titles of Serials in Hindi and Regional Languages Also: Centre's Directive to TV Channels
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: In a bid to promote Indian languages, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has asked all satellite television channels to display the casting, credits and titles of Hindi and regional language serials in the respective languages also.

It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that several Hindi and regional language TV channels display the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional language TV serials only in English, an official statement said.

This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials or programmes, it said.

"With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the casting, credits, titles of Hindi and regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also," the statement said.

"Today we are issuing an order to all TV channels that whatever the serials they broadcast or whatever the programmes they conduct at the end or beginning titles are given and many times the titles are in English. To promote Indian languages, we have asked channels to give those titles in the language in which the broadcast is made," I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

In addition to that language, if they want to give titles in English also, they are free to do so, he said.

"So, we are not restricting anything, we are adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also," Javadekar said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram