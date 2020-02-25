Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Displaying 'Best Before Date' on Non-Packaged Sweets a Must from June, Says Food Safety Regulator

The FSSAI issued the direction after reports of instances of sale of stale and expired sweets to consumers posing potential health hazards.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Displaying 'Best Before Date' on Non-Packaged Sweets a Must from June, Says Food Safety Regulator
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: From June, even local sweet shops will have to display the 'best before date' and 'date of manufacturing' on non-packaged or loose sweets kept in a container or tray for sale at their outlets.

At present, it is mandatory to mention these details on labels of pre-packaged or pre-packed sweets.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a direction in this regard after reports of instances of sale of stale/expired sweets to consumers posing potential health hazards.

"In public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'date of manufacturing' and 'best before date' of the product," the FSSAI order stated.

This will be effective from June 1, 2020, it added.

The regulator said that food business operators (FBOs) should decide and display the 'best before date' of sweets depending upon the nature of the product and local conditions.

Food safety commissioners of states have been asked to ensure compliance to these directions, the order added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram