Displaying 'Best Before Date' on Non-Packaged Sweets a Must from June, Says Food Safety Regulator
The FSSAI issued the direction after reports of instances of sale of stale and expired sweets to consumers posing potential health hazards.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: From June, even local sweet shops will have to display the 'best before date' and 'date of manufacturing' on non-packaged or loose sweets kept in a container or tray for sale at their outlets.
At present, it is mandatory to mention these details on labels of pre-packaged or pre-packed sweets.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a direction in this regard after reports of instances of sale of stale/expired sweets to consumers posing potential health hazards.
"In public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'date of manufacturing' and 'best before date' of the product," the FSSAI order stated.
This will be effective from June 1, 2020, it added.
The regulator said that food business operators (FBOs) should decide and display the 'best before date' of sweets depending upon the nature of the product and local conditions.
Food safety commissioners of states have been asked to ensure compliance to these directions, the order added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Wasn't Ready for This': Newborn Baby's 'Reaction' on Birth is a Whole New Mood
- Ileana D’Cruz Slays Social Media with Bikini Pics, See Here
- Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani Post Adorable Wishes for Shahid Kapoor as He Turns 39
- Woman Tweets to UP Police to Save Her from Eve-Teasers on Bus, Cops' Swift Response Wins Intenet
- Netflix is Now Listing Top 10 Most Viewed Movies And TV Shows in India