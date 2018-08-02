GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Display PMAY(U) Logo on Houses Built Under Scheme: Centre to States, UTs

The ministry of housing and urban affairs said the move is intended to spread awareness among people about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2018, 7:45 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Centre has advised states and Union territories to display the "standard logo" of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in all houses constructed under PMAY (U), Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the move is intended to spread awareness among people about PMAY (U), a flagship scheme of the central government.

According to the ministry, 53.79 lakh houses have been sanctioned against the estimated one crore housing units to be constructed till 2022 under the government's vision of "Housing for All by 2022" in the country.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and providing assistance to states and UTs in addressing the housing requirements in urban areas.

"To spread awareness among people about the scheme, this ministry has advised all states/Union territory governments to display the standard logo of PMAY (U) in all houses constructed under the PMAY (U)," Puri said.

Out of the sanctioned 53.79 lakh houses, 29.65 lakh houses are grounded for construction and 8.15 lakh houses have already been occupied, the ministry said.

In reply to another question, Puri said under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (G), being implemented by the ministry of rural development, one crore houses are targeted for construction over a period of three years from 2016-17 to 2018-19, and till now, 43.27 lakh houses have been constructed.

