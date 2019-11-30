Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disputing Couple Comes to Mediation Centre for Counselling, Abandons Three Children

Officials said Deepak and Seema are running a family dispute and they were called at the centre on Friday for counselling.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Disputing Couple Comes to Mediation Centre for Counselling, Abandons Three Children
Representative image.

Muzaffarnagar: A disputing couple who were summoned at a mediation centre here for counselling abandoned their three minor children there before returning home separately, officials said on Saturday.

They said Deepak and Seema are running a family dispute and they were called at the centre on Friday for counselling.

They said that Seema, who lives with her parents now, had come to the centre with the three children and Deepak, who lives separately, had also arrived there.

Civil Line Station House Officer Samaypal Atri said the three children -- aged three years, two years and four months -- were found abandoned outside the mediation centre after Seema and Deepak left.

The woman constable who was on security duty at the court took the children to the police station and they were later restored their mother, the officials said.

While Seema lives with her parents, Deepak lives at Meerut. Police said they are investigating the case.

