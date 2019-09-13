Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs Meet to Discuss Strategy, Want SC to Hear Their Plea at The Earliest

The MLAs have approached the Supreme Court challenging their disqualification by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and are waiting for the matter to be heard for early disposal.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disqualified Karnataka MLAs Meet to Discuss Strategy, Want SC to Hear Their Plea at The Earliest
file image of karnataka rebel MLAs (PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Apparently desperate to make a comeback into active politics, the disqualified Karnataka MLAs on Friday held a meeting looking forward to get their case heard at the earliest in the Supreme Court and discussed development activities in the assembly segments they had represented.

The MLAs have approached the Supreme Court challenging their disqualification by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and are waiting for the matter to be heard for early disposal.

"We had a discussion on how, through our lawyers, the case be brought for hearing at the earliest," BC Patil told reporters after a meeting at Karnataka State Pollution Control Board chairman Dr K Sudhakar's residence.

Besides BC Patil and Sudhakar, other disqualified MLAs present were M T B Nagaraj, Munirathna, Shrimant Patil and Byrathi Basavaraj.

Nagaraj said they deliberated about the case and also the development activities in the Taluks they represented. Nagaraj ruled out any "discontent" with the BJP.

Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress, three from the JDS, and one independent who had joined the Congress and later withdrew support to the then Congress-JDS coalition government -- on charges of anti-party activities on the complaint by the two parties in July.

Congress and the JDS alleged that the "coup" (resignation of 17 MLAs) was staged by the BJP as part of its 'Operation Lotus' to install its government, which emerged as the single largest party in the state.

The "mass" resignation had brought down the coalition government led by the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in July this year, paving the way for installation of the BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa on July 26. Their absence from the Assembly helped Yediyurappa win the trust vote on July 29.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday refused to pass any order on listing of the petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs, challenging the decision of the then speaker to disqualify them.

"It (petitions) will come up. What is the urgency?," a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana told the counsel appearing for the disqualified MLAs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram