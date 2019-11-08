Disqualified Karnataka MLAs Move Supreme Court for Postponement of Dec 5 Bypolls
Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the disqualified MLAs, said that the bypolls for the Assembly seats are scheduled on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11-18.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The disqualified Karnataka MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking further postponement of the Assembly bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5.
A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana on October 25 had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions filed by the 17 MLAs, challenging their disqualification as lawmakers ahead of the trust vote by the then HD Kumaraswamy government.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the disqualified MLAs, mentioned the matter and said that the bypolls for the Assembly seats are scheduled on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18.
He said the disqualified MLAs will not be able to file their nomination and moreover the apex court verdict has not been delivered on the particular issue.
Rohatgi sought postponement of the bypolls till the apex court delivers its verdict on the petitions challenging the disqualifications.
The apex court asked the counsel for the MLAs to file a fresh application in this regard.
Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed the bypolls, which were scheduled on October 21, to December 5 in view of the pendency of the petitions filed by the disqualified lawmakers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Resistance is Futile, Just Go And Buy One If You Can
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Score Four Past Mumbai City FC to Go Atop Points Table
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Defeat World No.6 Pair Again to Reach Quarter-finals
- ICC Bowled Over by Pakistani Couple Who Watched Cricket Match on their Wedding