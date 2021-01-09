Disrupted Due to Snowfall, Air Traffic to and Fro Kashmir Restored as Weather Improves

Air traffic to and fro Kashmir was restored on late Saturday afternoon after several flights were cancelled in the morning due to fresh snowfall in Srinagar and some other parts of the valley, officials said. "The flight operations resumed at the airport late afternoon and many flights arrived and then departed from here," an official of the Airports Authority of India said.

He said air traffic was restored after weather improved in Kashmir valley and the runway at the airport was cleared off the snow. Earlier in the morning, the flight operations were affected because of accumulation of snow on the runway.

Several flights were cancelled in the morning, while many others were delayed due to bad weather and poor visibility. The air traffic to and fro the valley was also affected earlier this week. It remained suspended for four days from Sunday the wake of heavy snowfall and was restored o Thursday.