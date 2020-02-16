Dissent Welcome in Democracy, Not Disintegration of India, Says Venkaiah Naidu

Ranchi: Urging people to use freedom of speech judiciously, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that dissent is welcome in a democracy but not the disintegration of the country.

Naidu, addressing an event here, said democracy means discussions and debates and not disruption, obstruction or destruction.

"(Some) people say dissent is required in a democracy. It is welcome but in the name of dissent, you cannot speak against the nation's unity and integrity...this has to be understood by all," he said.

The vice president said unrest and disturbances hamper progress.

"We have got to vote in (a party) or vote out (a party) every five years...violence has no place in a democracy. It is against the nation and everyone should understand that.

"Some people advocate that revolution comes through the barrel of a gun. But the ballot is more powerful than a bullet. It is fashion for some people to advocate revolution, but what is required is not revolution but evolution," Naidu said.

The vice president asserted that the slowdown in the Indian economy is temporary.

"Despite the temporary lull, India is expected to bounce back as the fastest growing economy," he said.

Observing that global powers are appreciating Indian practices in structural reforms, he said, "This (economic slowdown) is (a) temporary (phase). In the long term, nobody can stop the development story of India."

Naidu said with its huge demographic dividend, India has the potential to become human resource capital of the world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.